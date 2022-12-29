The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that it was ready to assist Uzbek authorities in inquiry into the deaths of 18 children which the country has linked to alleged side effects of a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical firm, reported ANI.

On Tuesday, the health ministry of Uzbekistan said in a press release that the 18 children who died had consumed the anti-cold medication Dok 1 Max Syrup produced by Noida-based Marion Biotech Limited.

“Since the main component of the drug is paracetamol, Dok 1 Max Syrup was incorrectly used by parents as an anti-cold remedy on their own or on the recommendation of pharmacy sellers,” the statement said. “And this was the reason for the deterioration of the condition of patients.”

The children who died, took 2.5 millilitres to 5 milliliters of the cough syrup at home for three to four times a day, which was higher than the standard dose of the drug, the Uzbekistan health ministry said. Following the deaths, tablets and cough syrups of Dok 1 have been withdrawn from sale in all pharmacies of the country, the statement said.

In response to an e-mail on the developments, the WHO told ANI that the global health body is in contact with the health authorities in Uzbekistan and is ready to assist them in further investigations.

The development in Uzbekistan comes two months after the WHO in October issued a global alert for four cough syrups made by Haryana-based Maiden pharmaceuticals. Authorities in The Gambia linked 66 deaths, most of them due to acute kidney failure, to the cough syrups – Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.