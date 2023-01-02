Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma was the most-searched person on Google in India in 2022, data released by the internet giant showed on Monday.

Sharma shot to prominence after she made disparaging comments about Prophet Muhammad on May 26 during a debate on the news channel Times Now.

The next most-searched persons on Google in India were President Droupadi Murmu and the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Murmu, the first Adivasi woman to become the president of India, took over the post on July 25. Sunak, on October 25, became the first British Asian and Hindu to become the United Kingdom’s prime minister.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not find a place in the list of the most-searched persons on Google in 2022.

Meanwhile, data released by Google showed that overall, sports-related events accounted for four out of five most-searched topics on the search engine. The Indian Premier League was the most-searched topic, followed by the Covid-19 vaccination portal CoWIN.

The death of musical icon Lata Mangeshkar and the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala were the most-searched news events from 2022.

Here is a look at what Indians searched for the most on Google in 2022:

Top 10 searches:

Indian Premier League CoWIN FIFA World Cup Asia Cup ICC T20 World Cup Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva e-SHRAM Card Commonwealth Games K.G.F: Chapter 2 Indian Super League

Top 10 people searched for:

Nupur Sharma Droupadi Murmu Rishi Sunak Lalit Modi Sushmita Sen Anjali Arora Abdu Rozik Eknath Shinde Pravin Tambe Amber Heard

Top 10 news events:

Lata Mangeshkar passing Sidhu Moose Wala passing Russia Ukraine war Uttar Pradesh election results Covid-19 cases in India Shane Warne passing Queen Elizabeth passing KK passing Har Ghar Tiranga Bappi Lahiri passing

Top 10 ‘what is’ searches:

What is Agneepath Scheme What is NATO What is NFT What is PFI What is the square root of 46 What is surrogacy What is solar eclipse What is Article 370 What is metaverse What is myositis

Top 10 ‘how to’ searches:

How to download vaccination certificate How to download PTRC challan How to drink Pornstar martini How to make an e-SHRAM card How to stop motions during pregnancy How to link voter ID with Aadhaar How to make banana bread How to file ITR online How to write Hindi text on image How to play Wordle

Top 10 movies

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva K.G.F: Chapter 2 The Kashmir Files RRR Kantara Pushpa: The Rise Vikram Laal Singh Chaddha Drishyam 2 Thor: Love and Thunder

Top 10 ‘near me’ searches

Covid vaccine near me Swimming pool near me Water park near me Movies near me Takeout restaurants open now near me Malls near me Metro station near me RT-PCR near me Polio drops near me Rental houses near me

Top 10 sports events:

Indian Premier League FIFA World Cup Asia Cup ICC T20 World Cup Commonwealth Games Indian Super League Pro Kabaddi League ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Australian Open Wimbledon

Top 10 recipes: