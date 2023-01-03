A 20-year-old woman who suffered an accident in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area on January 1 died due to injuries to her head, spine and lower limbs, the police said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The police also said that an autopsy revealed that the woman, Anjali Singh, had not suffered any injuries suggestive of sexual assault. The postmortem examination was conducted at the city’s Maulana Azad Medical College.

In the early hours of Sunday, Singh met with an accident as her scooter was hit by a car. Her body was then dragged along by the car after she got entangled in its wheels. Her naked body was later found in Kanjhawala’s Jonti village.

The postmortem report has provisionally cited the cause of death as “shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs”, NDTV reported. Special Commissioner Of Police Sagar Preet Hooda said that the final report will be received in due course.

“All injuries [were caused] by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging,” Hooda said. “Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault.”

Meanwhile, Singh’s body was handed over to her family after the postmortem examination. “We have received her body,” her uncle said, according to PTI. “The final rites will be conducted on Tuesday evening in the Aman Vihar area. We saw the postmortem report and we are satisfied with it.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the woman’s family, and said that the government will appoint the best lawyer to argue the case.

“We will ensure justice,” Kejriwal said. “Her mother suffers from health problems. We will take care of her entire treatment. The government stands with the victim’s family. If there any need arises in the future also, we will fulfil it.”

पीड़िता की माँ से बात हुई।



बेटी को न्याय दिलवायेंगे। बड़े से बड़ा वकील खड़ा करेंगे।



उनकी माँ बीमार रहती हैं। उनका पूरा इलाज करवायेंगे।



पीड़िता के परिवार को दस लाख रुपये का मुआवज़ा देंगे



सरकार पीड़िता के परिवार के साथ है। भविष्य में भी कोई ज़रूरत हुई तो हम पूरा करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 3, 2023

FIR details

The first information report in the case stated that the car dragged Singh’s body for 12 kilometers from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The 20-year-old woman was returning from work at 2 am when the accident took place.

Two of the accused persons, Deepak and Amit Khanna, had borrowed the car from their friend named Ashutosh, who in turn had borrowed it from his brother-in-law Lokesh, according to the police.

Ashutosh told the police that his friends Deepak and Amit took the car on December 31 around 7 pm and left the vehicle at his home around 5 am on January 1 after the accident, according to the FIR.

Besides Deepak and Amit, Manoj Mittal, a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader who owns a ration shop, Krishan, who works at the Spanish Cultural Centre in Delhi’s Connaught Place, and Mithun, who works as a hair dresser were also present in the car at the time of the accident.