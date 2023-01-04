The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order of the Allahabad High Court directing the Uttar Pradesh government to hold urban local body polls without providing reservation to members of the Other Backward Classes, PTI reported.

On December 27, the High Court had annulled a December 5 notification issued by the state government announcing reservation for OBCs in the elections. The court passed the order in response to a batch of petitions alleging that the quota had been announced without completing the Supreme Court-mandated triple test.

The three-fold test requires setting up a dedicated commission to examine backwardness in local bodies, determining the proportion of reservation based on the panel’s recommendations and not exceeding the overall 50% quota limit.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the Supreme Court allowed the the state government to appoint administrators for urban local bodies once the tenure of the elected representatives ends. It, however, said that the administrators cannot take major policy decisions.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also directed that a commission appointed by the state government should put forward its view on the quota by March 31.