The big news: Centre says India’s GDP to slow down to 7% in 2022-’23, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: AAP-BJP clash stalled Delhi mayoral polls, and a FIR said that Air India crew forced a woman to speak to the man who allegedly urinated on her.
A look at the top stories of the day:
- India’s GDP growth projected to slip to 7% in 2022-’23, shows government data: In the first advanced estimates, the Ministry of Statistics said it expects economic growth to slow down from 8.7% in 2021-’22.
- Delhi mayoral elections stalled after AAP, BJP councillors clash in House: The appointment of 10 aldermen by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was the point of the conflict that led to the civic body House meeting being adjourned.
- Air India crew forced woman to speak to man who allegedly urinated on her, says Delhi Police FIR: The accused man begged her not to lodge a complaint against him, the first information report said.
- 44 names likely to be cleared for higher judiciary in three days, Centre tells SC: The attorney general said that the government will adhere to the timeline for judicial appointments set by the Supreme Court.
- SC transfers to itself all pleas before High Courts on recognition of same-sex marriage: The Centre has consistently opposed the petitions in the Delhi High Court, saying that same-sex marriage is not part of ‘Indian culture or law’.
- India to auction sovereign green bonds worth Rs 16,000 crore in two tranches: A sovereign green bond is a debt instrument issued by the Central or state government to borrow money from investors to finance green infrastructure projects.
- Supreme Court stays High Court order on Assam-Meghalaya border agreement: On December 8, the Meghalaya High Court had put an interim stay on the agreement signed by the two states to resolve border disputes at six locations.
- Saket Gokhale denied bail in alleged misuse of crowdfunding case: The Trinamool Congress spokesperson was arrested on December 30 from Delhi – the third time Gujarat Police held him in a month.
- Census 2021 to be further delayed at least till September, say reports: The deadline to freeze administrative limits has been extended till June 30. A Census can be carried out only three months after this exercise is complete.
- Assam eviction drive will continue, says CM days after Gauhati HC pulled up state government: On Tuesday, the Assam government told the Gauhati HC that it would take action against police officers who illegally demolished five homes in Nagaon district.