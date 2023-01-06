A look at the top stories of the day:

India’s GDP growth projected to slip to 7% in 2022-’23, shows government data: In the first advanced estimates, the Ministry of Statistics said it expects economic growth to slow down from 8.7% in 2021-’22. Delhi mayoral elections stalled after AAP, BJP councillors clash in House: The appointment of 10 aldermen by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was the point of the conflict that led to the civic body House meeting being adjourned. Air India crew forced woman to speak to man who allegedly urinated on her, says Delhi Police FIR: The accused man begged her not to lodge a complaint against him, the first information report said. 44 names likely to be cleared for higher judiciary in three days, Centre tells SC: The attorney general said that the government will adhere to the timeline for judicial appointments set by the Supreme Court. SC transfers to itself all pleas before High Courts on recognition of same-sex marriage: The Centre has consistently opposed the petitions in the Delhi High Court, saying that same-sex marriage is not part of ‘Indian culture or law’. India to auction sovereign green bonds worth Rs 16,000 crore in two tranches: A sovereign green bond is a debt instrument issued by the Central or state government to borrow money from investors to finance green infrastructure projects. Supreme Court stays High Court order on Assam-Meghalaya border agreement: On December 8, the Meghalaya High Court had put an interim stay on the agreement signed by the two states to resolve border disputes at six locations. Saket Gokhale denied bail in alleged misuse of crowdfunding case: The Trinamool Congress spokesperson was arrested on December 30 from Delhi – the third time Gujarat Police held him in a month. Census 2021 to be further delayed at least till September, say reports: The deadline to freeze administrative limits has been extended till June 30. A Census can be carried out only three months after this exercise is complete. Assam eviction drive will continue, says CM days after Gauhati HC pulled up state government: On Tuesday, the Assam government told the Gauhati HC that it would take action against police officers who illegally demolished five homes in Nagaon district.