Two passengers on a Delhi-Patna IndiGo airplane were arrested on Sunday evening for drinking alcohol on board, reported NDTV. Consuming alcohol on domestic flights is prohibited.

Before landing, the staff of IndiGo flight 6E-6383 had informed the Air Traffic Controller in Patna that the two passengers were carrying alcohol, reported ANI. The two men were arrested by the Patna Police with help of the Central Industrial Security Force at the airport.

Consumption of alcohol is also banned in Bihar.

The police took action after the manager of IndiGo filed a complaint against the accused persons, Patna Airport Station Head Officer Robert Peter told ANI. The two accused persons will be produced before a court on Monday, Peter said.

Sunday’s incident came days after a man was sent to 14-day judicial custody in Delhi for urinating on a female passenger on a flight from New York to Delhi in November.

According to the first information report filed by the Delhi Police, the man on the New York to Delhi flight had walked to the woman’s seat in the business class section in a drunken state, unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

A similar incident had also occurred in December on a flight from Paris to Delhi.

Following the two incidents on the Air India flights, the airline’s chief executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson had said on Saturday that the company is reviewing its policy of serving alcohol in flight.