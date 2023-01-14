The big news: NDMA asks institutions not to share Joshimath crisis details, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A DMK leader’s comments about Tamil Nadu governor created controversy, and China reported almost 60,000 Covid deaths since December.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- After ISRO shared images of Joshimath sinkage, NDMA orders departments not to reveal details: The town in Uttarakhand sank by 5.4 centimeters over 12 days from December 27 to January 8, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Thursday.
- Go to Kashmir, we will send terrorist to gun you down, DMK leader tells Tamil Nadu governor: Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made the remarks after RN Ravi, during his address to the Assembly, omitted portions of the speech drafted for him by the government.
- China says nearly 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December: The toll, however, includes only those who died in hospitals and the total count is likely to be higher.
- Filmmaker Onir’s session on LGBTQ issues at Bhopal literature festival cancelled: A member of the organising team said that ‘government sources’ did not want him to be present at the event as it could lead to security problems.
- HC pulls up Centre for failing to bring back girls who are allegedly confined abroad by Nithyananda: The Gujarat High Court sought the Union home ministry’s response about the efforts they had put in to trace the missing girls.
- Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab: The 76-year-old politician suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in the march in Phillaur town.
- Plurality under threat, but India will reject hatred, says Rahul Gandhi in open letter: The letter will be distributed across the country after the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra ends.
- Cryptocurrency trade is similar to gambling and should be banned, says RBI governor: However, Shaktikanta Das said that the technology of blockchain needs to be supported as it has many other applications.
- Smartphones will become expensive due to Competition Commission of India order, says Google: The competition regulator has imposed a fine and other regulations on Google, accusing it of ‘abusing its dominant position’ on the Android platform.
- Actor Sheezan Khan denied bail in co-star Tunisha Sharma death case: Hindutva supporters have claimed that Sharma killed herself after Khan tried to convert her to Islam. The police have not made any such statements.