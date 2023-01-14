A look at the top headlines of the day:

After ISRO shared images of Joshimath sinkage, NDMA orders departments not to reveal details: The town in Uttarakhand sank by 5.4 centimeters over 12 days from December 27 to January 8, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Thursday.

Go to Kashmir, we will send terrorist to gun you down, DMK leader tells Tamil Nadu governor: Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made the remarks after RN Ravi, during his address to the Assembly, omitted portions of the speech drafted for him by the government.

China says nearly 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December: The toll, however, includes only those who died in hospitals and the total count is likely to be higher.

Filmmaker Onir’s session on LGBTQ issues at Bhopal literature festival cancelled: A member of the organising team said that ‘government sources’ did not want him to be present at the event as it could lead to security problems.

HC pulls up Centre for failing to bring back girls who are allegedly confined abroad by Nithyananda: The Gujarat High Court sought the Union home ministry’s response about the efforts they had put in to trace the missing girls.

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab: The 76-year-old politician suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in the march in Phillaur town.

Plurality under threat, but India will reject hatred, says Rahul Gandhi in open letter: The letter will be distributed across the country after the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra ends.

Cryptocurrency trade is similar to gambling and should be banned, says RBI governor: However, Shaktikanta Das said that the technology of blockchain needs to be supported as it has many other applications.

Smartphones will become expensive due to Competition Commission of India order, says Google: The competition regulator has imposed a fine and other regulations on Google, accusing it of ‘abusing its dominant position’ on the Android platform.

Actor Sheezan Khan denied bail in co-star Tunisha Sharma death case: Hindutva supporters have claimed that Sharma killed herself after Khan tried to convert her to Islam. The police have not made any such statements.

