A Maharashtra court on Friday rejected the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan in an abetment to suicide case related to the death of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, PTI reported.

Khan had been arrested on December 25, a day after 20-year-old Sharma was found dead on the set of television show, in which both the actors were working. At the time of his arrest, the police had said that while those present on the set said that Sharma had died by suicide, other possibilities will also be investigated.

On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge RD Deshpande refused to grant bail to Khan, who is currentlt in judicial custody. His lawyers told reporters that they will challenge the order in the High Court, PTI reported.

Sharma’s family has held Khan responsible for the death, saying that the two were in a relationship. Lawyers representing Sharma have also argued in the court that the actors had broken up days before the death.

Several social media users and Hindutva supporters have linked the matter to the so-called “love jihad” theory, even as the police have not said anything such. A photo in which Sharma was wearing a hijab went viral after her death, with claims that Khan tried to convert the actor to Islam. However, it was found out the headscarf was part of Sharma’s costume for the TV show the actors were working in.

“Love jihad” is a Hindutva conspiracy theory that Muslim men romantically lure Hindu women in order to convert them to Islam.

Khan’s family has denied the allegations, saying that the claims were being propagated by Sharma’s uncle, who once worked as her manager, but was fired from the job.