A Yeti Airlines aircraft with 72 passengers and four crew members on board crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara city on Sunday, The Kathmandu Times reported.

The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, a spokesperson of the airline told the newspaper.

Visuals shared on social media showed plumes of smoke arising from the site of the crash.

A team of rescue officials has been deployed to the site, according to The Kathmandu Times.

More details are awaited.