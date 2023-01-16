The Delhi Police on Monday filed a first information report against unidentified persons for allegedly making lewd comments on Twitter about the daughters of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, reported ANI.

The FIR was registered by the police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit based on a complaint by Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women. The women’s rights body had identified at least six social media accounts who were making obscene comments on Twitter against the toddlers.

“These posts on social media platform Twitter are obscene, misogynistic and extremely abusive towards the young children and their mothers,” the FIR said, according to PTI.

The police said that prima facie offence under Section 67B(d) (Punishment for publishing and transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc) of the Information Technology Act was made out.

In November 2021, the Mumbai Police had arrested a software engineer in Hyderabad for allegedly threatening to rape Kohli’s daughter, who was nine-month old at the time. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Ramnagesh Alibathini, used to work for a food delivery app, the police had said.

The threat was made after Kohli defended pacer Mohammed Shami, who was abused on social media following the Indian team’s loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.