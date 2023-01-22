Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was tarnishing India’s image on international platforms by saying that only hatred prevails in the country, PTI reported.

“Don’t spoil the image of India in the world by talking about hatred,” Singh said during an event in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli. “You are creating hate by talking about it…The whole world is getting the image that there is only hatred in India.”

During the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi on several occasions had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of spreading hatred in the country.

On January 13, Gandhi in a letter had said that India will reject hatred even as divisive forces are trying to turn the country’s diversity against it. He had said that the letter will be distributed across the country after the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to an end.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Tamil Nadu on September 7. According to the Congress, the march is aimed at countering the politics of hatred espoused by the BJP. It is currently in Jammu.

On Sunday, Singh alleged that the Congress party was trying to defame India at a time when it has earned great respect in the world.

“I want to ask him who is creating hatred in India. Is Modi ji creating hatred in the whole country? Is (Chief Minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan doing the work of creating hatred in Madhya Pradesh?” Singh asked, according to PTI. “Are these leaders creating hatred among people? Where did he see it?”

Singh also added that Congress was trying to regain power by creating hatred in society.

“You want to regain power by creating hatred. Power cannot be achieved by creating hatred, it can be achieved only by earning the public’s trust and love,” Singh said.