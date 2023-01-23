The Gujarat Police on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against the promoter of the Oreva Group, which was given the contract for the renovation of a bridge in the Morbi district that collapsed in October, The Hindu reported.

The colonial-era bridge on the Machchu river had collapsed on the evening of October 30 last year, killing 141 persons. The tragedy had taken place just four days after the bridge was reopened for the public following seven months of renovation.

The arrest warrant was issued against Jaysukh Patel on Sunday after the Special Investigation Team constituted by the government to investigate the incident cited several lapses by the Oreva Group in the repair, maintenance and operation of the bridge.

A lookout notice against Patel has also been issued. Patel has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail, according to The Hindu. The court will hear the matter on February 1.

The Gujarat Police had on October 31 arrested nine persons, including two managers of Oreva, two ticket clerks, two contractors and three security guards on allegations of negligence.

On November 15, the Gujarat High Court had asked the state government to explain why the contract for the renovation of the century-old suspension bridge was given to Oreva Group without floating a tender. The High Court is hearing a public interest litigation on the matter.

The Morbi civic body had claimed that the Oreva Group opened the suspension bridge without its approval.