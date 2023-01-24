The district court complex in Chandigarh was vacated on Tuesday after authorities received information about explosives in the premises, PTI reported.

“We got information from the control room that there may be a bomb inside the court complex,” the news agency quoted an unidentified police official as saying. “After this, a massive search operation has been launched.”

Judges, advocates, clerical staff and visitors were asked to leave at least 30 courtrooms in the wake of the call, according to The Indian Express.

Advocate Harish Bhardwaj told the newspaper that more than 100 police personnel were involved in the search operation.

Chandigarh | District court vacated due to bomb threat, search operation underway, dog squad brought in pic.twitter.com/DqitfcdeSz — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

More details are awaited.