The Progressive Students’ Forum, a student collective at Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences, on Saturday said that it will not stop the screening of a BBC documentary that revisits Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“Not an inch back,” the forum said in a post on social media. “TISS [Tata Institute of Social Sciences] students will watch the BBC documentary.”

On Friday, the Progressive Students’ Forum had announced it would screen the documentary, India: The Modi Question, on campus. However, the university said that it has not permitted any such screening and gatherings “which may disturb the academic environment and jeopardise the peace and harmony in the campuses”.

The university had advised all students to refrain from engaging in any such activities in contravention of this advisory.

The first episode of the two-part documentary was released on January 17. It alleges that a team sent by the British government had found that Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat when the riots took place, was “directly responsible for a climate of impunity” that led to the violence against Muslims. The second part was released on Tuesday.

While the documentary has not been made available in India, pirated links to the film have been shared widely on online platforms.

On January 20, the government had used emergency powers available under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, to issue directions to YouTube and Twitter to block clips of the documentary from being shared. The foreign ministry had described the documentary as “a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative”.

On Saturday, the Progressive Students’ Forum urged the student community at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and other universities to “rage against the ban and attack on free speech” by the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The statement comes as the screening of the documentary was disrupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia University and Delhi University.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party requested the Maharashtra government to stop the screening of the documentary at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

“Tata Institute of Social Sciences is trying to spoil the law and order in Mumbai and Maharashtra by showing BBC’s bogus documentary,” the unit’s president, Ashish Shelar, said. “The police should immediately ban it otherwise we will take the stand we want to take!”