Women should become mothers between the “appropriate age” of 22 and 30, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, PTI reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking at an event in Guwahati, organised to highlight the Assam government’s efforts to stop underage pregnancy.

“We are taking legal actions against those forcing minor girls to become mother,” Sarma said, according to the Hindustan Times. “But at the same time I would suggest women to become mothers before 30. Late pregnancy also brings complications.”

On Monday, the Assam Cabinet had decided to file cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against men who marry girls below 14 years of age, PTI reported. Those who marry girls in the age group of 14-18 years will be tried under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

At Saturday’s event, Sarma warned of police action on the matter.

“Thousands of husbands will be arrested in the next five-six months as it is a crime to have sexual relations with a girl below 14 years of age, even if he is her legally wed husband,” he said.