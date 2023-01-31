Journalist Nidhi Razdan on Tuesday announced that she has resigned from NDTV. Her resignation comes three days after her colleague Sreenivasan Jain announced his exit from the news channel.

“After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV,” she wrote in a tweet. “It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years.”

After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years. — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 31, 2023

Journalist Ravish Kumar and several senior executives of NDTV, including Group President Suparna Singh, quit over the last few months following the Adani Group’s takeover of the channel. NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had also left the company’s board in December.

Razdan had returned to NDTV last year after she quit the channel in 2021 after a 21-year stint. The journalist had fallen for a phishing attack that resulted in her believing that she had been offered a teaching position at Harvard University.

Razdan is the author of Left, Right and Centre: The Idea of India, published in July 2017. In November 2020, she had won the International Press Institute India award for excellence in journalism for her reporting of the Kathua rape and murder case in Jammu and Kashmir.