In a series of planned attacks on Saturday night, unidentified persons vandalised 14 Hindu temples in Thakurgaon district of Bangladesh, PTI reported on Monday, citing the local police.

Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Hossain the next day visited the Baliadangi sub-district where the group of miscreants allegedly went on a rampage.

“It clearly appears to be a case of an orchestrated attack to disrupt the peaceful situation of the country,” Hossain told reporters, according to PTI. He added that a police investigation has been launched to bring the culprits to justice.

Prabir Kumar Gupta, the general secretary of Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, a body of minority communities, told the Dhaka Tribune that the miscreants had vandalised nine idols in Sindurpindi area of Dhantala union, four in Collegepara area of Paria union and 14 idols in a temple in Sahbajpur Nathpara area of Charol union.

Bangladesh had seen a spell of violence against the Hindu minority community in October 2021 afterrumours spread through social media that the Quran had been desecrated at a Durga Puja pandal in Comilla district.

At least seven persons were killed and several were injured as many incidents of mob violence, targeted attacks and arson were reported across multiple districts of the country. Based on CCTV camera footage, the police had arrested a person named Iqbal Hossain, who had placed a Quran in the Durga Puja pandal, leading to the rumours.