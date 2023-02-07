Turkey and Syria earthquakes toll rises to over 4,300
An earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit close to the Turkish city of Gaziantep early on Monday, followed by two more quakes and several aftershocks.
The toll from multiple earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Tuesday rose to 4,365 on Tuesday, AFP reported.
A major earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit close to the Turkish city of Gaziantep early on Monday. It was followed by two more major earthquakes and several aftershocks, causing widespread destruction.
The first quake struck at 4.17 am local time and the epicentre was located 17.9 kilometres below the ground surface, about 33 kilometres away from Gaziantep. Tremors were also felt in the neighbouring countries of Lebanon and Cyprus.
On Tuesday, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said it had recorded 2,921 deaths in the country alone. More than 14,000 people have so far been injured. The disaster management authority also said that nearly 8,000 people have been rescued from 4,758 destroyed buildings, according to Reuters.
Officials said three major airports were also rendered inoperable, complicating deliveries of vital aid.
In Syria, the health ministry reported damage across the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus. Most of these areas have been populated by those who have fled the country’s civil war-hit areas. These localities have inadequate healthcare facilities, according to the Associated Press.
On Tuesday, the country’s Opposition group, known as White Helmets, said that hundreds of families remained trapped in the rubble.
The Syrian American Medical Society, which runs hospitals in northern Syria and southern Turkey, said in a statement that their facilities were “overwhelmed with patients filling the hallways”, reported Al Jazeera.
International assistance
The United States on Monday said it will send help to Syria, but added that Washington will not deal directly with the Syrian government, which they do not recognise. President Joe Biden said that he has promised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the US will send “any and all” aid.
Meanwhile, India has dispatched search and rescue teams, medical supplies and other equipment for Turkey on Tuesday morning.
Ten search-and-rescue teams from eight European Union countries have also been dispatched, reported Al-Jazeera. Aid has also been offered by Germnay, Greece, Italy, Israel, Japan and others.
