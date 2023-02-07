The toll from multiple earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Tuesday rose to 4,365 on Tuesday, AFP reported.

A major earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit close to the Turkish city of Gaziantep early on Monday. It was followed by two more major earthquakes and several aftershocks, causing widespread destruction.

The first quake struck at 4.17 am local time and the epicentre was located 17.9 kilometres below the ground surface, about 33 kilometres away from Gaziantep. Tremors were also felt in the neighbouring countries of Lebanon and Cyprus.

WATCH: A drone video released by Humanitarian Relief Foundation shows the extent of destruction in Hatay province in Turkey, which was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake pic.twitter.com/r0525qBw9r — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2023

On Tuesday, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said it had recorded 2,921 deaths in the country alone. More than 14,000 people have so far been injured. The disaster management authority also said that nearly 8,000 people have been rescued from 4,758 destroyed buildings, according to Reuters.

Officials said three major airports were also rendered inoperable, complicating deliveries of vital aid.

A woman reacts as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey's Adana on February 6. | AFP/CanErok

In Syria, the health ministry reported damage across the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus. Most of these areas have been populated by those who have fled the country’s civil war-hit areas. These localities have inadequate healthcare facilities, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, the country’s Opposition group, known as White Helmets, said that hundreds of families remained trapped in the rubble.

Residents and rescuers search for survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in the village of Besnaya in Syria. | OmarHajKadour/AFP

The Syrian American Medical Society, which runs hospitals in northern Syria and southern Turkey, said in a statement that their facilities were “overwhelmed with patients filling the hallways”, reported Al Jazeera.

International assistance

The United States on Monday said it will send help to Syria, but added that Washington will not deal directly with the Syrian government, which they do not recognise. President Joe Biden said that he has promised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the US will send “any and all” aid.

Readout of President Biden Jr.’s Call with President Erdogan of Türkiye: https://t.co/yf7lJjJPCa pic.twitter.com/v4uGfZwp91 — U.S. Embassy Türkiye (@USEmbassyTurkey) February 7, 2023

Meanwhile, India has dispatched search and rescue teams, medical supplies and other equipment for Turkey on Tuesday morning.

First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads,drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana,Türkiye.



Second plane getting ready for departure. @MevlutCavusoglu pic.twitter.com/sSjuRJJrIO — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 7, 2023

Ten search-and-rescue teams from eight European Union countries have also been dispatched, reported Al-Jazeera. Aid has also been offered by Germnay, Greece, Italy, Israel, Japan and others.

