The Indian Army is prepared to give an appropriate response to any aggressive designs by China in the Ladakh sector, a senior official said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the General officer Commanding in Chief of Army’s Northern Command, made the statement at an event at the Badami Bagh Cantonment area in Srinagar.

“On the [Line of Actual Control], our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergised action by the Indian Armed Forces,” Dwiwedi said. “Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of Forces and a strong intent with complete synergy among the three services.”

The officer said that measures to resolve the situation at the Line of Actual Control are underway at both diplomatic and operational levels, the Hindustan Times reported.

“I assure you that the LAC in Eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and through technical means and our territorial integrity is being ensured,” Dwiwedi said. “Restoration of peace and tranquillity to enable progress in bilateral relations has been and will remain our constant endeavour.”

Tensions have been brewing between India and China since their troops clashed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash. China put the number of casualties on its side at four.

On December 9, Chinese troops tried to unilaterally change the status quo in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian government said.

“The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA [People’s Liberation Army] from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on December 13.

Singh said the clash led to “injuries to a few personnel on both sides” but that there were no “serious casualties on our side”.

The Chinese military, however, claimed that Indian troops illegally crossed a disputed border in the Tawang sector, which led to the clashes.