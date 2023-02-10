A Gurgaon-based couple arrested for allegedly assaulting and torturing their minor domestic worker have been sacked from their jobs, PTI reported on Thursday.

Manish Khattar and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur had employed the minor girl five months ago to take care of their daughter.

The girl, who belongs to Jharkhand’s Simdega district, was rescued by the police on February 7 following a complaint by Pinky Malik, the in-charge of the local Sakhi centre.

Sakhi centres, set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, support minor girls who are victims of violence.

According to the police, several injuries were found on her hands, feet and mouth. She was also sexually assaulted. The police also said that her age is 17 and not 14 as reported previously in the media.

Malik in her complaint claimed that the couple would not let the domestic worker sleep at night and also did not give her food.

On Thursday, Max Life Insurance company, which employed Manish Khattar, said it was terminating his services.

“Max Life believes in upholding high levels of ethical and moral conduct at all times,” the company said. “We have severed the employment of the individual with immediate effect.”

Media Mantra, a public relations company, where Kamaljeet Kaur worked, said they were shocked to learn about the allegations.

“As an organisation, we respect the Indian legal system and are strictly against any form of human rights abuse,” the company said. “The company has terminated her services with immediate effect.”