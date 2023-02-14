Teams from the Income Tax department were at the offices of British broadcaster BBC in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, Scroll has learnt. The phones of some employees have been seized and offices have been sealed, according to a person familiar with the developments.

Officials told PTI that the department was conducting a “survey operation” as part of a tax evasion investigation. In a survey, the department only covers the business premises of a company and does not search homes and other locations of its promoters or directors.

The BBC confirmed the development and said that it is fully co-operating with income tax authorities. “We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible,” it said. on Twitter.

The development came after the BBC released a two-part documentary in January that examined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged role in the communal riots that took place in Gujarat in 2002. Although the documentary has not been released in India, its pirated copies have been widely circulated on social media.

On Tuesday, the Opposition criticised the government for targeting the broadcaster over the documentary.

The Congress described the survey as “undeclared emergency”.

“Here we are asking for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row, and there the government is hounding BBC,” party leader Jairam Ramesh said. “Vinash Kaale Viprit Buddhi [when one is doomed, one makes wrong decisions].”

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the cause and effects of the government’s actions are “quite obvious”.

“GOI is brazenly hounding those who speak the truth,” she added. “Be it opposition leaders, media, activists or anyone else for that matter. The gloves are off and there is a price one pays for fighting for truth.”

The Samajwadi Party accused the BJP government of destroying democracy.

“Does the BJP government want to suppress every voice that would speak out against the oppression of them or their leaders?” it asked. “The government should remember that time and power change but democracy is immortal.”

The BBC documentary

The first episode of the documentary, titled India: The Modi Question, was released on January 17. It alleges that a team sent by the British government had found that Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat when the riots took place, was “directly responsible for a climate of impunity” that led to the violence against Muslims.

The documentary also reveals for the first time that a report commissioned by the United Kingdom government had stated that the riots had “all the hallmarks of an ethnic cleansing”.

The second part of the documentary, which focussed on Modi’s record as prime minister, was released on January 24.

On January 20, the government had used emergency powers available under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, to issue directions to YouTube and Twitter to block clips of the documentary from being shared. The foreign ministry had described the documentary as “a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative”.