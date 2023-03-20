A group of Khalistan supporters on Sunday attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, reported PTI. Several videos of the attack emerged on social media hours after supporters of the Sikh separatist group pulled down India’s national flag at the Indian High Commission in London.

The videos from San Francisco showed men carrying Khalistan flags as they smashed glass panes on doors and windows of the consulate building. The group also vandalised the building with a spray-painted a graffiti that read “Free Amritpal”.

The protestors were demonstrating against a crackdown by security forces in Punjab against Sikh group Waris Punjab De – led by Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh. The San Francisco Police have not issued a statement on the incident

After London, now San Francisco - Indian consulate in San Francisco is attacked by Khalistan supporters. For Modi’s security, Rs 584 crores spent every year, but India’s diplomatic missions are left unsecured. pic.twitter.com/scJ9rKcazW — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Punjab Police is still searching Amritpal Singh. His lawyer, however, claimed that he has been arrested at the Shahkot police station in Jalandhar. On Monday, Singh’s uncle and driver had surrendered before the authorities in Jalandhar. A total of 114 persons have been arrested so far, out of which 34 persons as part of their crackdown on Amritpal Singh’s organisation Waris Punjab De.

Five of the arrested men have been taken to the Dibrugarh Central Jail and charged under the National Security Act.

Singh had taken over Waris Punjab De last year after the death of its founder Deep Sidhu, an actor and activist who died in an accident in February 2022. Singh has garnered a large following in the state through his speeches that often focus on Sikhism and Punjab.