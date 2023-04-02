A 35-year-old Muslim was killed and two of his associates were assaulted allegedly by cow vigilantes on suspicion of cattle theft in Karnataka’s Ramnagara district on Saturday, The Hindu reported.

The deceased was identified as Idrees Pasha, a resident of the state’s Mandya district. His associates were identified as Irfan and Syed Zaheer.

The police said they have booked five persons, including cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli, on charges of murder, assault, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and an intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace.

Puneeth Kerehalli is closely associated to Founder of 'Yuva Brigade' Chakravarty Sulibele and Chief of Sri Ram Sene, Pramod Muthalik. pic.twitter.com/piN2U54qkZ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 2, 2023

The murder took place in Sathanur town when Kerehalli and his aides had stopped Pasha’s vehicle in which he was transporting cattle and accused him as well his associates of theft. Kerehalli and others asked them to go to Pakistan, reported The Indian Express.

An unidentified police official told the newspaper that Pasha and his associates were assaulted despite them producing documents to show that the cattle had been brought from a local market. The accused persons had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to let them go off, according to The Hindu.

However, Pasha objected and was then chased and beaten up, while Zaheer and Kerehalli were brought to a police station after a constable intervened. Pasha was later found dead by the police.

Following the incident, tension prevailed near the Sathanur Police Station as Pasha’s family members staged a protest and demanded action against the cow vigilantes, reported The Indian Express.