China has released a list of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh that it has “renamed” as part of its attempts to lay claim over the region, The Hindu reported.

China lays territorial claims over a large portion of Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that it is “South Tibet”. However, India has rejected these claims.

On April 2, a notification issued by the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs said that it, along with relevant departments, has “standardised some geographical names in southern Tibet”.

The 11 places include five mountain peaks, two residential areas, two land areas, and two rivers. A town close to state capital Itanagar is among the places that Beijing says it has renamed.

This is the third such list released by China which attempts to rename places by giving them standardised geographical names, in Chinese, Tibetan and Pinyin characters.

Beijing had released the first such list of six places in 2017 after Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama had visited Arunachal Pradesh. It released the second list of 15 places in December 2021.

India has not responded to China’s most recent claims of having renamed places in Arunachal Pradesh. However, in 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs said that “invented names” did not change the fact that the state has been and always will be an integral part of India.

The development comes amid a border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops that began after the two sides clashed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash. China had put the number of casualties on its side at four.

In December, Indian and Chinese troops had clashed in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Chinese soldiers attempted to “unilaterally change the status quo” by transgressing the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector on December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament.