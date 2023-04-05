Fourteen flights were diverted from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and several others were delayed after heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday, PTI reported.

“12 [flights] were diverted to Chennai, one to Coimbatore and one to Hyderabad,” an unidentified official told PTI. “Airline wise count – seven Indigo Flights, three Vistara, two Akasa Airlines and one each of Go Air and Air India. Six departures were delayed.”

However, normal operations have now resumed at the airport.

Several parts of Bengaluru were flooded and traffic movement was disrupted after just thirty minutes of rainfall, reported The Hindu. Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city including Varthur, Sarjapur, Whitefield, Marathalli and Bellandur.

However, the central region of Bengaluru did not receive any rain.

Visuals on social media also showed rainwater having seeped into the city’s Nallurhalli metro station. The station is part of the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of the Bengaluru Metro, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated on March 25.

Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter. @cpronammametro one rain, and water has seeped inside fully. pic.twitter.com/HhJFt8aQkw — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) April 4, 2023

Bengaluru received 11.54 mm of rain on Tuesday evening, with maximum precipitation of 39mm recorded at Mallasandra, Dasarahalli zone till 8pm, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, reported The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted isolated thunderstorms and lightning over parts of Telangana and Karnataka between April 6 and 7.