After communal clashes erupted across the country on Ram Navami, the Centre on Wednesday said it has issued an advisory to all the states to maintain law and order during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 6.

Last week, communal flare-ups were reported in Bihar, West Bengal, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh during Ram Navami festivities on March 30. The violence continued in Bihar and West Bengal even after the celebrations.

On March 31, a mob went on the rampage, throwing stones and attacking shops as well as vehicles in Howrah district’s Shibpur. The next day, a 16-year-old boy was killed in Biharsharif during firing between two groups.

The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) April 5, 2023

On Wednesday, the home minister’s office asked states to “monitor any factor that could disturb peace and harmony in society” during Hanuman Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to seek help from paramilitary forces to maintain peace when Hanuman Jayanti rallies are taken out on Thursday, Live Law reported.

“Prevention is better than cure,” a bench led by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said. “The state police are required to take all the steps with the assistance of paramilitary force or any other central force to prevent any untoward incidents so that the public is not put in jeopardy.”

Given the sensitivity of the situation, the bench also said that no person, including politicians, should be allowed make any statement in public about the festival.