India recorded 11,109 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the highest since August 21, NDTV reported. With this, the country has recorded 4,47,97,269 infections since the start of the pandemic three years ago.

Twenty-nine deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,31,064.

The number of active cases in the country stood at 49,622, government data showed. Active cases refer to persons who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently undergoing treatment.

Government data on coronavirus numbers. (Source: Union health ministry)

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country over the last couple of weeks, the authorities in Haryana, Kerala and Puducherry have made it mandatory to wear masks in public places.

Last week, Union Health Minister Mansukh held a review meeting with all states as well as Union Territories and asked them to stay on alert. A nationwide mock drill was also conducted on April 10 and April 11 at health facilities to review their preparedness.

Virologists and medical experts have said that the rise in cases is not a cause for panic.

“There is nothing we can do except wear masks when there is a surge,” Dr Gagandeep Kang, virologist and professor at the department of gastrointestinal sciences, Christian Medical College, Vellore, told Scroll.

