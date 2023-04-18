A 21-year-old college student was shot dead in public allegedly by two bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun on Monday, PTI reported.

The student, Roshni Ahirwar, was returning home after taking her examination when the incident took place. She died of her injuries while being taken to a hospital.

According to the police, the two assailants have been identified as Raj Ahirwar alias Aatish and Rohit alias Govinda.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said that Raj Ahirwar was named in the complaint filed by Roshni Ahirwar’s parents. He has been arrested, while Rohit is still absconding.

“He [Raj Ahirwar] revealed that they were in a relationship and due to some differences, the woman ended it,” Raja said, according to ANI. “He kept trying to get in touch with her again but she refused. The accused got agitated, planned this crime and killed her.”

The police also said that Ahirwar hid the number plate of his motorcycle under a culvert and threw his clothes in the Betwa River to hide his identity.

They claimed that when they took Raj Ahirwar to retrieve the items, he snatched the pistol of an inspector and fired at a policeman, according to PTI. In retaliatory firing, the police shot him in the leg.

Meanwhile, a video of the site of the incident was widely shared on social media with many alleging a deterioration of the state’s law and order.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal also criticised the Adityanath-led government over the incident. “Will the wolves of Godi media and the BJP also celebrate this death?” it asked.

The party was referring to the coverage of former MP Atiq Ahmed’s murder in Prayagraj on Saturday. The gangster-politician and his brother Ashraf were shot as they were talking to the media surrounded by policemen and journalists. Three persons have been arrested for the killing.

