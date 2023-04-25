A man on board an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi allegedly urinated on a co-passenger on Sunday night, The Times of India reported.

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292, which landed in Delhi at 9.11 pm on Sunday.

“An allegedly inebriated passenger [arriving from New York by American Airlines] relieved himself on another passenger,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, according to ANI. “American Airlines has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement.”

The Central Industrial Security Force took the accused man into custody and handed him over to the Delhi Police. However, the man was not detained or arrested till Monday night as no complaint was filed against him.

Delhi airport Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said: “No one came forward to complain about the peeing incident. We also spoke to other passengers but they didn’t make any such statements relating to peeing.”

Mahla said that the police have issued a notice to the man under the Civil Aircraft Rules after the airline complained of unruly behaviour.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from American Airlines in connection with the incident. “The airline has taken appropriate action as per our regulations and we will further investigate the matter as per their laid down internal procedures,” it said.

This was the second such alleged incident on an American Airlines flight in less than two months. The previous incident had also taken place on a New York-Delhi flight on March 4. In this incident, the man who allegedly urinated on his co-passenger was identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra. He has been banned from flying with the airline again.

On November 26, another Indian man named Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on his co-passenger during an Air India flight. A case was filed against him after Air India filed a police complaint over a month later on December 28, only after the woman wrote to the Tata Group narrating her ordeal.

Mishra was arrested on January 6 and got bail on January 31.