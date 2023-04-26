Ten policemen and the driver of a vehicle carrying them were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday.

The vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard personnel of the state police was blown off by an improvised explosive device planted by Maoists near Aranpur of Dantewada district. The policemen were on their way back from an anti-Maoist operation.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief at the incident and offered condolences to the families of those who died. “This fight [against Maoists] is in its last stage,” he said, adding that they will not be spared.

#WATCH | Security personnel and ambulances at the spot in Dantewada where 10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in an IED attack by naxals. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/qaot0Ns9GL — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: 10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in an IED attack by naxals in Dantewada. Visuals from the spot.



(Note: Graphic content) pic.twitter.com/RxjLSa1kBD — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Baghel after the attack to take stock of the situation and assured the chief minister of all help, PTI reported.

Additional forces have been deployed at the site of the blast and the bodies are being recovered, Bastar range Inspector General P Sundar Rajan said in a statement.