Four persons have died in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Friday night, a senior Army official told Scroll. A local resident alleged they were shot dead by the Army. The resident told Scroll that the soldiers opened fire at members of the Kuki community when they tried to obstruct a convoy of security forces vehicles.

These deaths take the toll to at least 17 in the ongoing violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur.

The incident in Churachandpur last night took place around 10 pm, when a group of Kukis tried to stop the convoy evacuating Meiteis, the local quoted above told Scroll. The Kukis were agitated as their demands of evacuating people from their community trapped in Imphal had not been met.

The Army and authorities in Manipur have not issued an official statement on the matter.

The violence first erupted on Wednesday after thousands participated in a protest march organised by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand of the majority Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Last month, the Manipur High Court had asked the Bharatiya Janata Party government to consider petitions for the Meitei community’s demand and decide on it “expeditiously”.

Nine of the 16 districts of Manipur are under curfew, around 20,000 persons have been left homeless and internet services have been suspended in the state.

Over 6,000 soldiers from the Army and the Assam Rifles have been deployed in the state. The Centre has also rushed teams of the Rapid Action Force in violence-hit areas of the state. On Thursday, the Manipur government had issued shoot-at-sight orders in cases where “all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc have been exhausted”.

The members of the Meitei community, who account for 60% of Manipur’s population, are largely concentrated in the Imphal Valley. The community claims that it faces difficulties due to large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshi nationals. They are not allowed to settle in the state’s hilly areas as per existing laws.

Meanwhile, the Kukis fear that Meiteis may take over their land resources if they are given Scheduled Tribe status.