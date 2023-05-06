A look at the top developments from violence-hit Manipur:

At least 25 persons have died in the northeastern state in the ongoing violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities. On Saturday, a doctor at Churachandpur District Hospital confirmed the death of 12 persons to Scroll. Among the 12 dead in the district, three persons were killed in firing by the Army, the doctor said. On Friday, a senior official with the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at Imphal had told Scroll that at least 13 persons had died in the capital city.

The three persons allegedly shot dead by the Army in Churachandpur last night were among a group of Kukis who tried to stop a convoy of security forces vehicles evacuating Meiteis. The Kukis were agitated as their demands of evacuating people from their community trapped in Imphal had not been met. In a separate incident, a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force’s CoBRA unit, who was on leave at his home in Churachandpur district, was shot dead by armed assailants on Friday, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials. Constable Chonkholen Haokip was killed between 2 pm and 3 pm, the officials said. However, it is not clear whether Haokip is among the 12 dead listed by the doctor at the Churachandpur hospital.

The violence first erupted in the state on Wednesday after thousands participated in a protest march organised by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand of the majority Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category. Last month, the Manipur High Court had asked the Bharatiya Janata Party government to consider petitions for the Meitei community’s demand and decide on it “expeditiously”. Read here why Manipur’s tribes are alarmed push for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meiteis. Over 6,000 soldiers from the Army and the Assam Rifles have been deployed in Manipur. The Centre has also rushed teams of the Rapid Action Force in violence-hit areas of the state. Nine of the 16 districts of Manipur are under curfew, and internet services have been suspended in the state. On Thursday, the Manipur government had issued shoot-at-sight orders in cases where “all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc have been exhausted”.

