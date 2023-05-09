A trial court in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday convicted two persons for gang-raping a woman during the 2013 riots, Live Law reported.

The two men – Maheshvir and Sikander – have been convicted under Indian Penal Code provisions dealing with gang rape, unlawful sexual contact and criminal intimidation. One other accused person, Kuldeep, died during the trial.

At least 60 people were killed and thousands of Muslim families were displaced in the riots that took place in Muzaffarnagar in 2013. There were also several reports of sexual assault and abuse in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts.

In the present case, seven women had alleged that they were raped during the riots. However, six of them opted to not pursue the case due to threats, according to Live Law.

