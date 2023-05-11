The Kerala High Court directed the state police to formulate protocols for ensuring security of healthcare professionals on Thursday, a day after a doctor was stabbed to death by a man in police custody she was treating, reported PTI.

Twenty three-year-old Vandana Das was stabbed with scissors and a scalpel when she was treating a wound on the accused person, G Sandeep, at a hospital in Kollam district. Four police personnel were also injured in the incident.

Sandeep, a school teacher by profession, had called the emergency number 112 claiming that his life was in danger, reported PTI. The local police had found him carrying a stick and a wound on his leg. Unidentified officers had told the news agency that Sandeep was drunk and had fought with his family. He was then taken to hospital to get his wounds treated.

A special bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath on Thursday said that the new protocols should pertain to the manner in which persons in custody, accused or otherwise, are to be presented before hospitals or medical professionals as part of the criminal justice system, reported Live Law.

The bench also reprimanded the police, observing that Das’ death was the result of a “systemic failure”, reported PTI.

“If I go to the site and I see a man with a stick on his hand and injury, I would ask the others what happened,” the bench said, reported Live Law. “Do you simply just pick him up, take him to the hospital and expose him to young ladies like Vandana?”

State Police Chief Anil Kant and Additional Director General of Police (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar told the bench that they would come out with a new set of protocols within a week.

They also told the court that State Industrial Security Force personnel picked from the police can be deployed at hospitals on payment basis to ensure security of healthcare professionals. However, the state government would have to decide whether they will foot the bill for deployment of these personnel in the government hospitals, reported PTI.

Doctors’ strike in Kerala

Following Wednesday’s incident, several doctors in the state have launched a strike demanding that the government bring out a new legislation for the protection of hospitals with immediate effect, reported PTI.

In the last 24 hours, various organisations including the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association and the Indian Medical Association, have called for protest. However, Intensive Care Units and casualties ward services are exempt from the strike.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also held discussions with the representatives of various doctors’ associations at his chamber in the morning.

“We requested the government to immediately bring out a new legislation for the protection of hospitals. We also wanted hospitals to be declared as special protection zones,” Indian Medical Association, State President Dr Sulphi N said, reported PTI.

The Indian Medical Association has said that the agitation will continue until they received a concrete assurance from the authorities on their demands.

Following his discussion with the medical associations, Vijayan has called meeting to discuss the matter, reported the news agency.

#WATCH | Kerala: Doctors hold protest in front of secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and demand justice for Dr Vandana Das, who was stabbed to death by her patient pic.twitter.com/a8c4Z5w5ao — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

At Thursday’s hearing, the High Court asked the Indian Medical Association if it can call off the strike since the police have accepted its shortcomings, reported Live Law.

“We are seriously into the matter,” the division bench said. “We are making police responsible for security of all hospitals. ADGP [Additional Director General of Police] is fair enough to say there was a systemic failure. They are also taking steps, so why do you want to continue the strike?”

Senior Advocate Gopakumaran Nair, representing the Indian Medical Association, told the court that he will advise his clients accordingly although he called the matter exceptional.