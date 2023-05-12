The Delhi Police on Friday told a city court that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to conduct inquiry into the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Live Law reported.

A status report of the case has also been filed under sealed cover, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Srivastava requested the court not to make the status report public as the case involves sexual offences.

The court posted the matter for next hearing on May 27.

Singh has been accused of sexually harassing several female players, including an underage girl. India’s top wrestlers have been staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23 demanding his arrest. The Delhi Police have registered two first information reports against Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP.

However, Singh has denied the allegations and refused to step down from the top post in the wrestling body.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Union sports ministry, the Wrestling Federation of India, the Sports Authority of India and several other sports bodies for failing to adhere to the requirements stated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act.

The rights panel has sought responses from the sports federations pointing out that they do not have Internal Complaints Committees, as mandated by the law.