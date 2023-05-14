The Congress will hold a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs from Karnataka at Bengaluru on Sunday at 5.30 pm, during which party leaders will discuss next steps to form the government, The Hindu reported.

The Congress will also seek the views of its MLAs on the chief minister candidate, the newspaper quoted unidentified sources as saying.

As per the Election Commission’s final tally, the Congress won 135 out of 244 seats in the election that took place on May 10. The party comfortably crossed the halfway mark of 113 seats on its own, and registered its biggest victory in Karnataka since 1989.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats in all, 38 less than its 2018 tally. It was defeated in the only state in south India where it held power.

The Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 constituencies, 18 less than its tally from 2018.

BJP wins Jayanagar seat after recount

Late on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s CK Ramamurthy emerged victorious from the constituency of Jayanagar in Bengaluru by 16 votes against his Congress rival Souma Reddy, PTI reported.

The result was announced after multiple rounds of recounting.

Earlier, Congress state chief DK Shivakumar and state unit working president Ramalinga Reddy – who is Souma Reddy’s father – held protests outside the RV Institute of Management, where the votes were counted.

The Congress leaders alleged that government machinery was misused to favour Ramamurthy.