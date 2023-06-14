A Muslim man died and one of his associates was injured in Nashik after they were allegedly assaulted by cow vigilantes on suspicion of transporting cattle for slaughter, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Six persons have been arrested in the case, some of whom are associated with the Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, the police said. The person who died has been identified as Lukman Ansari.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 8 when Ansari and two of his associates, Aqueel Gavandi and Pappu Paddi were transporting cattle in a vehicle. They were intercepted by 10 to 15 members of the Hindutva organisation at Nashik’s Igatpuri area, reported PTI.

Igatpuri Police Station Inspector Raju Surve said that on being intercepted Gavandi ran, while the other two were beaten up by the cow vigilantes.

Ansari, despite being injured also managed to escape his attackers, but was found dead two days later in a 150-meter-deep trench. Paddi was handed over the to police and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, according to The Times of India.

Surve said that the post-mortem report showed that Ansari died due to injuries he sustained on his head and other parts of the body.

“We have now pressed the additional charge of murder against the six accused,” he said, according to the newspaper. “Earlier, they had been booked under section 326 [voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means] and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

Those arrested have been identified as Pradip Aadole (34), Bhaskar Bhagat (28), Vijay Bhagade (26), Chetan Sonawane (26), Rupesh Joshi (39) and Shekhar Ramchandra Gaikwad (22).