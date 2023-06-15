The authorities in Gujarat have evacuated over 74,000 persons to government shelters as Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make landfall on Thursday evening, The Hindu reported.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between 4 pm and 8 pm on the Gujarat coast. The India Meteorological Department said it will hit the coast as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching 125 to 135 kilometres per hour.

At 5.30 am, Cyclone Biparjoy was located about 180 kilometres off Jakhau Port in Gujarat and 270 kilometres off Karachi in Pakistan.

VSCS Biparjoy over Northeast Arabian Sea at 0530 hours IST of 15th June, 2023 about 180km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat). To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSVS. pic.twitter.com/vJfIjhqWAA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 15, 2023

Isolated places in the districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall due to the cyclone, the weather department said, according to PTI.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that 72 villages are located within 5 kilometres from the coast in Kutch, and another 48 villages are between 5 kilometres and 10 kilometres from the sea shore. “We have evacuated around 40,000 people from these coastal villages,” he said.

According to an official statement, 74,345 persons have been moved to temporary shelters in the coastal districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar and Gir Somnath.

Fifteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force, 12 units of the State Disaster Response Force, 115 teams of the road and building department and 397 teams of the electricity department have been put in place in the coastal districts.

More than 50 trains have been cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, according to The Hindu. Buses belonging to the Gujarat State Road Transport Service have also been cancelled in some districts.

The Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district will be closed on Thursday.

Biparjoy, meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali, is expected to be the first cyclone that will hit Gujarat in June in 25 years. In June 1998, an extremely severe cyclone had hit coastal areas in Kutch and Saurashtra, leaving nearly 3,000 dead.

62,000 evacuated in Pakistan

The authorities in Pakistan have evacuated 64,107 persons from high-risk areas in view of the cyclone, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said. They have been shifted to 75 relief camps, according to The Express Tribune.

Those evacuated have been taken to government schools and hospitals. Evacuations have taken place in the districts of Thatta, Keti Bundar, Sujawal, Badin, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Sanghar, the minister said.

Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s federal minister for climate change and environment, said that Karachi was not under immediate threat, but added that emergency measures were being taken to deal with rain and strong winds.