A man was arrested and later granted bail for defecating and urinating in Mumbai to Delhi Air India flight last week, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.

The passenger was identified as a resident of Uttarakhand and was booked under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code.

A first information report was registered on June 24 at the Delhi Airport police station on the complaint of the flight’s pilot Varun Sansare.

“The misconduct was observed by the cabin crew of the flight, and subsequently, a verbal warning was issued and the passenger was secluded from the surrounding passengers by the cabin supervisor, Aman Vats,” the complaint stated. After the flight landed in Delhi, the head of Air India security took the passenger to the police station.

Over the past few months, several incidents of passengers urinating in flights have been reported.

In April, a man on board an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger. In another incident on a New York-Delhi flight on March 4, the man who allegedly urinated on his co-passenger was identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra. The passenger was banned from flying with the airline again.

On November 26, another Indian man named Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on his co-passenger during an Air India flight. A case was filed against him after Air India filed a police complaint over a month later on December 28, only after the woman wrote to the Tata Group narrating her ordeal. Mishra was arrested on January 6 and got bail on January 31.