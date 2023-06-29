The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday suggested that even a short documentary on the Quran with discrepancies would cause a stir, Bar and Bench reported.

“If you make even a short documentary on the Quran depicting wrong things, then you will see what can happen,” a bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh said while hearing petitions against the Hindi film Adipurush.

The judges, however, clarified that the court was concerned about the sentiments of all religions equally and they should not be depicted in a bad light.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaption of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage.

The film has been criticised on social media for its gangster film-style dialogue, the over-reliance on visual effects and its casting choices. Many pointed out that the dialogues in the film are not only anachronistic to the period setting but also disrespectful of the source material.

Protests were also held across India against the film. Following the criticism, the makers of Adipurush announced that they will rewrite portions of the dialogue and issue new versions of the film.

On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court said that it has come across several films in recent times wherein Hindu gods have been “shown in a funny way”, according to Live Law.

“If we will shut our mouths today then you know what will happen?” the court asked. “The filmmakers earn money as films do business...This is going back to back. Something or the other is being done to break the harmony...Is this a joke?”

The court noted that the case is sensitive and remarked that the Central Board of Film Certification did a blunder by giving clearance to the film.

It directed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification to submit personal affidavits in response to pleas against the film.

At the last hearing in the case, the court had wondered why the makers of Adipurush were testing the tolerance level of Hindus.