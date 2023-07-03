Four persons arrested for allegedly attacking Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad have said that they were hurt by his recent remarks, PTI reported, citing the police. However, it is not clear which remarks they were referring to.

Aazad was shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on June 28 and sustained minor bullet injuries. The assailants, all upper caste men, were arrested on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

The arrested men have been identified as Vikky, Prashant and Lavish, all residents of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, and Vikas from Karnal district in Haryana, said the Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

During interrogation, the accused men told the police that they were upset about Aazad’s recent remarks made in Delhi and other places and so attacked him, Kumar said, reported PTI.

The police said that Vikky fired fired two rounds and Prashant fired one before fleeing. After covering some distance, the vehicle ran out of fuel and they left it behind. The police have seized two country-made pistols, cartridges and the car.

Vikky, Prashant and Lavish have criminal records, including attempt to murder assault and intimidation, and were out on a bail, according to The Indian Express.

In the present case, they have been charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, intimidation as well as booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.