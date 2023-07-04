The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed new state chiefs in Telangana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

BJP national president JP Nadda appointed MP and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as the party president for Telangana, where elections are to be held later this year.

In Andhra Pradesh, the party appointed D Purandeswari as its state president and also announced former chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy as a member of BJP’s National Executive Committee.

In Punjab, the party appointed former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar as its state chief.

Jakhar had joined the BJP in July last year. He had quit the Congress on May 14, saying that the party was facing an existential crisis. The Congress had removed Jakhar from all posts on April 26 accusing him of being involved in activities against the party.

In Jharkhand, the party appointed Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi as the state chief.

The BJP is slated to hold a meeting of all its state chiefs, state general secretaries and state in-charges on July 7, NDTV reported. The meeting will be chaired by party chief JP Nadda and National General Secretary BL Santhosh.