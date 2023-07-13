The Railways on Wednesday said that they have suspended seven employees, including three arrested earlier, in connection with the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that claimed at least 293 lives, PTI reported.

The South Eastern Railway’s General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra said that as per norms, any employee arrested for 24 hours stands suspended.

Mishra added that four more persons were suspended for not being alert. “Had they been alert, the tragic mishap could have been averted,” he said.

Among those suspended are the station master on duty on the day of the accident, the traffic inspector at Balasore, the signal technician, and the assistant divisional signal and telecom engineer, according to The Indian Express.

On June 2, one of India’s deadliest rail crashes occurred in Balasore when two coaches of the Yesvantpur-Howrah Express derailed near the Bahanaga Road railway station. The derailed coaches came in the path of the speeding Coromandel Express on the adjoining track and collided with it. A goods train was also hit in the process. More than 900 people were injured.

The Railways had said that the train accident occurred due to faulty signalling and botched repair works. The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.

On July 7, three persons – senior section engineer Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar – were arrested by the investigation agency.

The CBI said that they have been arrested under Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code for “their action which led to the incident”.