A private agency that manages G20 summit events in Goa has sent a defamation notice to the art gallery of painter Mario Miranda, demanding Rs 25 crore for allegedly tarnishing its reputation.

On July 2, the Mario Gallery had sent a notice to event management agency Sean AdEvent, and the Goa chief secretary alleging unauthorised use of the painter’s artwork for promotion of the G20 events. The gallery had demanded that the agency and the Goa authorities take permission to use Miranda’s work.

In response, Sean AdEvent sent the defamation notice on July 10, claiming that the Mario Gallery had no right over Miranda’s work, the gallery’s curator Gerard Da Cunha told Scroll on Monday. “They even said that the artwork does not belong to Mario and have demanded Rs 25 crore because we defamed them,” Da Cunha said.

He added that the Mario Gallery has no objections if Miranda’s works are used to promote G20 events, but the organisers should have taken permission. “Everybody takes permission...the Indian Navy, the Airport Authority, the Income Tax Department all of them take permission,” Da Cunha told Scroll.

The matter had first come to light earlier this month when Miranda’s sons – Rishaad and Raul Miranda – said that they were surprised by the alleged illegal use of their father’s copyrighted work.

Da Cunha had told PTI that the organisers used a Miranda painting on a tile inside a miniature window which was being given as a gift to dignitaries attending the G20 events. “In another violation, 16 life-size fiberglass statues were displayed in Old Goa and Dona Paula. These statues are copied from figurines developed by Miranda,” Da Cunha had said.

The last G20 tourism working group meeting was held in Goa between June 19 and June 22. More meetings will be held in the coastal state in the coming months.

India assumed the presidency of G20, or Group of 20 countries, on December 1. Every year, the presidency of the forum rotates between members. This year, more than 50 cities around the country will host around 200 meetings of the forum.

On Monday, Da Cunha told Scroll that the Mario Gallery was willing to settle the matter outside of court if the organisers take permission to use the artwork. “If they don’t, then we will have to take legal action,” he said.

Miranda, who hails from the Loutolim village of South Goa, died on December 11, 2011. A year later, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.