The Opposition parties have decided to name their alliance as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at the second Opposition party meeting in Bengaluru in which 26 parties took part. The two-day meeting was held to formulate a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/pI66UoaOCc — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

The first Opposition meeting held on June 23 in Patna was attended by leaders of 15 parties.

Leaders of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Samajwadi Party, National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Dal had attended the first meeting.

This time, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Revolutionary Socialist Party, All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani) also took part in the second meeting.

The BJP has called a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Delhi on Tuesday. BJP President JP Nadda has said that 38 parties have confirmed their participation.