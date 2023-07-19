Two suspected militants were killed during a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, the Army said.

The Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force had launched a joint operation along the Line of Control in the Macchal Sector. The Chinar Corps said that the suspected militants were attempting to illegally cross the border.

The security forces have recovered four AK47 rifles and six hand grenades from the suspected militants.

In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_India & @JmuKmrPolice, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. 02 x Terrorists eliminated & 04 x AK Rifles, 06 x Hand Grenades &… pic.twitter.com/EiWk3dQ07f — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 19, 2023

With the latest gunfight, eight suspected militants have been killed since Monday in the Union Territory.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had killed four suspected militants in a gunfight during a joint operation in Poonch district. The operation averted “major terrorist initiated incidents” in Rajouri and Poonch area, the Army had said.

Commander of the Surankote-based 6 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier MP Singh, had said that the militants appeared to be foreigners, reported The Indian Express.

On Monday, the Army had killed two other suspected infiltrators in a gunfight in Poonch. The Army had also recovered arms and ammunition from one of the militants it killed.