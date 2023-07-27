In today’s edition, a PhD scholar from the Central University of Kashmir arrested for allegedly recruiting youths to join terror outfit, Opposition MPs walk out of a Parliament panel meeting to protest a report in favour of the Data Protection Bill and the Centre says that there is no separate reservation for transgender persons.

Scripted and hosted by Aena produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References