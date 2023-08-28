The Rajasthan Police on Sunday booked a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and five others for allegedly gangraping a 45-year-old woman and harassing her minor daughter in Pali, reported The Indian Express.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place on August 24 after Mohan Jat, the BJP’s district general secretary in Pali, had called the women to see a plot of land.

“The complainant alleged that he [Jat] and some of the other accused later allegedly raped her,” the station house officer of the police station in Pali where the case was lodged said. “Apart from Jat, three women have also been named as accused, as well as another man and an unknown person.”

The woman alleged that Jat also molested her minor daughter, according to India Today.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the accused persons under sections related to gangrape, rape, and molestation under the Indian Penal Code and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, reported the Hindustan Times.

Jat, however, told The Indian Express that the allegations against him were false and claimed that he had never met the woman.

“I have built a colony and there are plots there which I sell,” he said. “Whenever people contact me expressing interest in purchasing the plots, I ask them to visit the site, where my employees show them around. I don’t meet them myself. The allegations against me are baseless. I have full faith in the justice system.”