The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday won the Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly seats in Tripura. The constituencies were among the seven Assembly seats across six states where bye-polls were held on Tuesday.

In Boxanagar, the BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain defeated Mizan Hossain of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) by 30,237 votes, data from the Election Commission showed. The seat was earlier held by Samsul Haque of the CPI(M), whose death necessitated the bye-poll.

In Dhanpur, Bindu Debnath of the ruling BJP finished 18,871 votes ahead of Kaushik Chanda of the CPI(M). BJP leader Pratima Bhoumik had resigned as Dhanpur MLA in March after she was appointed as a Union minister.

The CPI(M) boycotted the counting of votes in both the seats alleging that the Election Commission did not take steps to prevent large-scale rigging.

In Kerala’s Puthuppally, Congress’ Chandy Oommen won by defeating Jaick C Thomas of the CPI(M) by a margin of over 36,000 votes. The seat fell vacant after the Congress candidate’s father and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy died in July.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi constituency, Sudhakar Singh of the Samajwadi Party was ahead of BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan by 12,139 votes at 12.50 pm. Counting had been completed for 10 of the 34 rounds. The bye-poll in Ghosi took place as Chauhan, who had won the seat in 2022 on a Samajwadi Party ticket, quit the outfit to join the BJP.

At 1 pm, BJP was also leading in Bageshwar seat of Uttarakhand by 2,350 votes. In Dumri of Jharkhand, the AJSU Party was ahead by more than 5,000 votes.

The closest fight was underway in Dhupguri of West Bengal where Nirmal Chandra Roy of the Trinamool Congress was ahead of Tapasi Toy of the BJP by just 962 votes after five of the 10 rounds of counting had been completed.