Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday told a Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau court that he has been “falsely implicated for political gains” in a corruption case, reported NDTV.

The Telugu Desam Party leader was arrested on Saturday by the state Crime Investigation Department in connection with the alleged Andhra Pradesh skill development corporation scam in which around Rs 550 crore of government funds were transferred to shell companies.

He was questioned for nearly 10 hours at the Special Investigation Team office before being produced before the court. Seeking his judicial custody, Crime Investigation Department alleged that Naidu and the Telugu Desam Party were the “end beneficiaries” of the misappropriated funds.

Naidu is the chief architect and conspirator of the alleged scam, the remand report alleged, reported The Indian Express. It also alleged that he was involved in a criminal conspiracy with the intention of fraudulent misappropriation or otherwise conversion for own use, disposal of property which was under the control of a public servant, besides engaging in cheating, forging documents and destroying evidence.

The investigating agency also alleged in its remand report that Naidu was non-cooperative during questioning and replied vaguely saying he did not remember certain issues.

Besides sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Naidu has been charged under the sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with the offences of criminal conspiracy, public servant disobeying law, public servant framing an incorrect document, cheating, forgery, causing disappearance of evidence and offering bribe to a public servant.

Meanwhile, Naidu’s legal counsel claimed that was no “well-founded accusation” against the politician and requested that the court reject the remand report, reported NDTV.

Supreme Court lawyer Siddharth Luthra, representing Naidu, said that no role has been attributed to the former chief minister in the official complaint and the police’s remand report on siphoning the funds, reported NDTV.

The first information report registered on December 9, 2021, also does not mention Naidu, he added.